Lady Antebellum on 10th Anniversary of ‘Need You Now’: ‘Our Lives Were Never the Same’

It’s been 10 years since Lady Antebellum released their sophomore record, Need You Now. The project, with the title track becoming a mega-hit for the trio, put Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood on a fast trajectory to a series of success in country music, including awards, No. 1 albums and sold-out concerts all over the globe, which may have never happened if not for the massive success of Need You Now.

“It’s hard to believe that 10 years ago today we released our sophomore album, Need You Now,” Lady Antebellum shared on social media. “We were lucky enough to have some really great success and experiences through our first record, for which we are eternally grateful. But, Need You Now is the one that truly opened up the world to us. It exposed us to people and places and moments we’d never dreamed our music would reach. It showed that there are country music fans ALL over this world — from Europe to Asia to South America to Australia — and it gave us a true connection to these people and places for the first time.⁣ ⁣

“Our lives were never the same after we released this album and still, to this day, these songs help create some of the best moments in each of our shows,” the post continued. “We’re so grateful for our fans who were introduced to us by Need You Now. We love hearing your stories about what these songs mean to you (please never stop sharing those with us)! We truly love you all. Happy 10 years, NYN.”

Lady Antebellum just released their seventh studio album, Ocean, marking their first on Big Machine.

“The times where you push through the awkward or the pain or the discomfort and communicate honestly, whether it be in songwriting or whether it be in a conversation with each other or someone we love it’s always worth it,” Scott told PopCulture.com and other media, when discussing the songs on Ocean.

“You always feel better on the other side of it. You always feel more understood and seen and known and valued. At least we’ve learned to do that. We’ve learned to communicate.”

