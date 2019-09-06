Kylie Rae Harris: Mom Claims Late Father Sent Singer Warning Before Deadly Accident

Betsy Cowan, the mother of the late country singer Kylie Rae Harris, said her daughter’s death has left a “big hole in my heart,” and believes her late father may have sent her a message before she died in a three-car crash. Harris died on Wednesday in northern New Mexico, on her way to a music festival in Taos. Harris was 30 years old.

“I’ve got a big hole in my heart,” Cowan told Radar Online Thursday.

Cowan also provided more detail on the emotional videos Harris posted in her Instagram Story from her car, just hours before her death.

“When she gets to Taos, she always thought of her grandma Kay who passed away,” Cowan told Radar. “When her grandma died, her uncle Scott, who is a musician there also, lost his wife. Her grandmother and Scott’s wife died within 10 days of each other.”

Harris’ father was fighting cancer at the time, and he died just nine months after Harris’ grandmother and her uncle’s wife.

“Whenever she goes to Taos, it’s a big thing for her,” Cowan explained. “It holds lots of memories, so she was emotional about it.”

Harris mentioned that she saw cows on the road, which reminded her of a time during her childhood when her father hit a cow and tried to lie about it.

“The girls tried to tell him to look out for the cows, but he hit the cows. It is interesting that she saw (some) random cows yesterday. It was probably her dad telling her to watch out,” Cowan recalled.

Cowan’s family said Harris’ family is worried about her daughter, 6-year-old Corbie because Harris did not have “any kind of life insurance, didn’t have any assets to speak of.”

There is a GoundMe page already set up to help pay for Corbie’s college fund. More than 230 donors have donated a combined $14,950 in just seven hours.

Harris and a 16-year-old woman were killed in a three-car accident in New Mexico Wednesday night. The driver of the third vehicle survived. Police believe alcohol was involved in the crash.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ publicist said in a statement. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Harris was a rising musician from Wylie, Texas and released a self-titled EP in March. She died on her way to a festival in Taos.

