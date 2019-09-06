Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Reveals She Was Approached for ABC Reality Show

The day before her death, country singer Kylie Rae Harris revealed she was approached for an ABC reality show involving singers and songwriters. Harris joked about the prospect, telling one follower she would be “too mean to the dudes and too mean about their songs.” The 30-year-old Wylie, Texas native was killed in a car crash in northern New Mexico Wednesday night.

Lol… So an ABC casting producer reached out to me about a new dating show specifically for singer/songwriters This is not a joke, but I think it’s fckn hilarious pic.twitter.com/LBbClNdBSf — Kylie Rae Harris (@KylieRH) September 3, 2019

“Lol… So an ABC casting producer reached out to me about a new dating show specifically for singer/songwriters,” Harris wrote on Tuesday. “This is not a joke, but I think it’s fckn hilarious.”

Harris included a GIF of the late Aretha Franklin saying “I think I’m gonna pass on that one.”

One of Harris’ fans suggested she should do the show so he can tell others how “awesome” she is.

I’d be too mean to the dudes and too mean about their songs. Now that I think of it, sounds kind of fun — Kylie Rae Harris (@KylieRH) September 3, 2019

“I’d be too mean to the dudes and too mean about their songs,” Harris replied. “Now that I think if it, sounds kind of fun.”

Harris did have some experience with reality television. Back in 2011, she starred in a syndicated series called Troubadour, TX, which followed a group of singers and songwriters trying to make it in Texas as they run into the daily challenges of working as troubadours.

According to The Associated Press, Harris was killed in a three-vehicle crash, along with an unidentified 16-year-old. The third driver was not injured. Police believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Harris was scheduled to perform at a music festival in Taos, New Mexico Thursday. She is survived by six-year-old daughter Corbie and released a self-titled EP in March.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” Harris’ publicist said in a statement. “(We) have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Harris’ tweet about ABC was not her final tweet. In her last message, she wrote about being almost out of gas.

“Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM,” she wrote in her final message.

Harris also shared several videos on her Instagram Story while driving. In her last Instagram post, Harris thanked a hair artist for changing her and Corbie’s hair colors.

On Sunday, she also wrote a tearful tribute to the Bahamas, which were devastated by Hurricane Dorian. She urged fans to donate to Songwriters In Paradise.

“Devastated for my Hope Town family. The place in these photos is GONE,” Harris wrote. “As an artist, I’ve had the opportunity to experience beautiful places and even more wonderful people. The Bahamian people and their sacred place has been home to some of my most treasured memories.”

Photo credit: YouTube/Kylie Rae Harris