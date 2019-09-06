Kylie Rae Harris: 16-Year-Old Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash Was Daughter of First Responder Called to Scene

It’s been reported that the 16-year-old girl who was killed in the same three-vehicle crash as country singer Kylie Rae Harris was the daughter of a first responder who was called to the scene of the accident. According to the Daily Mail, Maria Cruz and Harris’ vehicles collided on State Road 522 in Taos, New Mexico on Wednesday night. Cruz was the daughter of San Cristobal Volunteer Fire deputy chief Pedro Cruz, who was among those to respond to the accident.

Sadly, the high school student was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris was killed in the accident as well, while a third driver was not seriously injured. The outlet went on to note that authorities believe both speed and alcohol were factors in the accident, but they have not disclosed who they suspect was drinking and speeding. This information will likely be disclosed when the coroner’s office delivers their report.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A friend of Cruz’s family has since set up a GoFundMe to try and raise money for funeral expenses to the family while they deal with their tragic loss. The person also claims that “someone” else who was driving had been drinking.

“Maria was killed in a tragic accident due to drunk driving. Someone decided to get behind the wheel while have consumed alcohol,” a description section on the page reads. “I want to raise this money to help with funeral costs and support for her family. She was such a young girl and had her whole life ahead of her. Please anything will do.”

At the time of this writing, the fundraiser has brought in $1,520 of its $2,000 goal.

Harris’ publicist confirmed the news of her death to Billboard, issuing a statement that read: “We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night. We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Ahead of the tragic incident, Harris has posted on social media quite a bit about traveling to New Mexico for a music festival.

In the wake of her death, the event’s organizer advised that it would still go on, and that the other performers would be dedicating their sets to Harris.

Photo Credit: @kylierh / IG Stories