Krystal Keith is ‘Still in Therapy’ After Terrifying Car Crash Last Year

It’s been six months since singer-songwriter Krystal Keith, along with her husband, Andrew and daughter, Hensley, now two years old, were involved in a car accident, after colliding with a drunk driver. Keith and her husband were both injured, and are still dealing with the effects of the terrifying crash.

“I’m doing okay,” Keith shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “We are still in therapy. It’s a lot of injuries that no one else can really see. We kind of just power through. I have a fractured vertebrae in my neck. A couple of other back issues, muscle issues. My husband has a bunch of muscle and ligament issues. The baby is perfectly fine, as far as we know. I can’t tell you that years from now there won’t be a residual thing that we don’t know about because she’s not old enough to tell us, but right now we’re powering through.

“You have to move on and do your things so we’re going to doctors’ appointments and juggling and doing what we need to do to get better,” she adds.

Not that Keith is sitting at home idle, waiting for her injuries to heal. The Oklahoma native just released a duet, “Anyone Else,” with her good friend, fellow singer-songwriter Lance Carpenter.

“Lance and I have written together for a couple of years, and we hit it off immediately,” Keith shares. “He’s from the same part of Arkansas my dad [Toby Keith’s] family is from. My dad’s family is from Fort Smith, and Lance is from Ozark. So, they’re really, really close. If you know people from Arkansas or if you have bloodline in Arkansas you just kind of hit it off. Even though I’m from Oklahoma, my husband’s from Arkansas, my dad’s family’s from Arkansas, there’s that connection there. So we hit it off immediately and became good friends. He sent me this duet, and I honestly hadn’t even heard him sing. We had just written in a room together.”

Keith found similarities between Carpenter and her own father, more in style and personality than sound.

“I get why people say he sounds like my dad,” she says. “I don’t hear that he does but I get why people say that. I get Blake Shelton and I get my dad a lot. People say both. But he has his own sound and he’s got a really great voice and you’ll see, he’s an awesome personality with it. So we ended up signing him at Show Dog and so he has new music coming after this as well. I’m pretty excited to see where that goes for him.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/KrystalKeith