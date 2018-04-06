Kid Rock Announces Red Blooded Rock N Roll Extravaganza Tour

Kid Rock is heading out on tour! The 47-year-old announces his own Red Blooded Rock N Roll Extravaganza Tour, kicking off on Aug. 3 in Bangor, Maine, with Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker, Jr. serving as his opening acts, and A Thousand Horses joining Gilbert for the first two shows.

Kid Rock (real name: Robert Ritchie) released his latest album, Sweet Southern Sugar, in November. The record includes the Top 20 single, “Greatest Show on Earth,” which was supposed to be the title of his last tour, before he was sued by Feld Entertainment, owners of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, also called “The Greatest Show on Earth.” He ultimately changed the name to The American Rock N Roll Tour, even though he believes the change was unnecessary.

“While I firmly believe that I am entitled under the First Amendment to name my Tour after my song, I have changed the Tour name because I do not want this lawsuit to distract me or my fans from focusing on what is important in my upcoming Tour—my music,” he said in a statement at the time.

Kid Rock’s popularity extends far beyond his music career. The WWE recently announced that Kid Rock would be joining the class of the WWE 2018 Hall of Fame, as part of the celebrity wing.

“Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world,” Kid Rock said. “The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I’m grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend.”

Dates for Kid Rock’s Red Blooded Rock N Roll Extravaganza Tour are listed below. Find more information by visiting KidRock.com.

Red Blooded Rock N Roll Extravaganza Tour Dates:

Aug. 3 – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion – Bangor, ME*+^

Aug. 4 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH*+^

Aug. 18 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA*

Aug. 22 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

Aug. 24 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA

Aug. 25 – Glen Helen Amphitheater – San Bernardino, CA

Sept. 1 – Coastal Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre – Raleigh, NC

Sept. 7 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Sept. 14 – Lakeview Amphitheater – Syracuse, NY

Sept. 15 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

Sept. 21 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Center – Indianapolis, IN

Sept. 22 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sept. 29 – Xfinity Center – Boston, MA

Oct. 12 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL

Oct. 13 – Coral Sky Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL



*Brantley Gilbert not performing

+Wheeler Walker Jr. not performing

^A Thousand Horses supporting

Photo Credit: Instagram/KidRock