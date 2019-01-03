Kenny Chesney Is ‘Fired Up’ for Upcoming Songs for the Saints Tour

Kenny Chesney can’t wait to kick off his 2019 Songs for the Saints Tour. The 50-year-old previously revealed he would be performing in smaller venues, instead of the stadiums he is accustomed to, which is why he is eager to hit the road.

“This is the kind of thing you do for passion,” Chesney told Kix Brooks on American Country Countdown. “To rein things in a bit, change up the way we present the music, I know these songs will show us things they don’t when we’re in those massive stadiums. I never worry about the energy or the passion, but I think the songs are different depending on where you play them. So I’m fired up for 2019.”

The Songs for the Saints Tour might have never even happened, if not for the successful year he just had on his Trip Around the Sun Tour.

“2018 was a little bit different year for us,” Chesney conceded. “We didn’t tour a lot in 2017, and since our tour in 2016, we’ve had [new songs] ‘Settin’ the World on Fire,’ ‘All the Pretty Girls,’ ‘Bar at the End of the World,’ ‘Get Along’ and ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.’ That’s 20 minutes of music that you didn’t have two years ago, which is a big portion of your show, and I’m telling you, what that’s done for our show is just electric out there.”

“It’s so, so much fun to feel that love and energy, and it makes us want to give every ounce of everything we’ve got back at them,” added the singer. “When you have that kind of energy going back and forth, it is unlike any feeling I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Chesney has spent the last several years selling out some of the largest venues in the country, which is why he can’t wait to get closer to his fans, in every way, on his upcoming Songs for the Saints Tour.

“I wanted to change it up,” Chesney explained. “Last year was so intense, and amazing. No Shoes Nation took it to a whole other level, and they blew all of us away. It was the kind of energy you don’t take for granted. So when we started thinking about next year, they made me wanna come to them. Rather than the massive two-day set-up, make everyone come to a stadium away from their homes, I wanted to go to where the fans live … strip things back a bit, and make it a little more intimate.”

Chesney’s Songs for the Saints Tour will kick off on April 4 in Louisville, Kentucky. Find dates at KennyChesney.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018