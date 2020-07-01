Kenny Chesney Offers Buoyant New Single 'Happy Does'

Fresh off his latest No. 1 with "Here and Now," Kenny Chesney has released a new single, the mood-boosting "Happy Does." The beach-ready track is all about letting the little things make you happy, from rope swings to a rainstorm to a kiss from the person you love. "I don't believe in preaching, and I sure don’t want to tell anyone how to live," Chesney said in a statement. "But right now, I think we can all use something to lift us up. 'Here And Now' did such a great job reminding everyone how good living in the moment can be, it felt like the only song that could follow it was 'Happy Does.'"

Taken from his recent album Here and Now, "Happy Does" was written by Brock Berryhill, Brad Clawson, Greylan James and Jamie Paulin and focuses on two specific characters, a quick stop cashier and a determined musician, who are living on their own terms and are creating their own happiness. "That line about 'every pickle jar dollar,' that was me in college, playing for tips in this little bar in West Virginia," Chesney recalled. "I'd rent a pretty basic sound system, go over the line, set up, play three sets, tear down and drive home, so I could turn the stuff back in at the music store, go through the drive-in, get a breakfast sandwich and get on to class."

(Photo: Danny Clinch / Warner Music Nashville)

"To do what you love, to chase a dream is a really special thing," he continued. "When you’re doing that, you find a whole lot of happiness with just a little bit of something. The chorus with the rope swing, the palm tree off the rearview mirror, a kiss from someone you love... With all this unknown and all this who knows, it felt like the song people were going to need this summer. The melody feels good, and the track makes you smile! So 'Happy Does' is a pretty good post-it note when you’re having a bad day, or even just a day."

Chesney went to No. 1 this week with "Here and Now," which became his 31st No. 1 single and extended his record for all-time chart-toppers on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Tim McGraw is just behind him with 29 No. 1s and Blake Shelton follows with 27. Here and Now, released in May, debuted atop Billboard's 200 Chart, tying Chesney with Garth Brooks for the most albums to top the chart by a country artist with nine apiece.