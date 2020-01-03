Kelsea Ballerini Vows to Drink Less and Read More in 2020

As Kelsea Ballerini heads into 2020, she is making some surprising resolutions. The “homecoming queen?” singer reveals that her goals for the new year include drinking less, reading more, and seeing even more of the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jan 2, 2020 at 3:26pm PST

“2020: care more about less,” Ballerini shared on Instagram, along with a photo of her jumping into the ocean. “Ditch the phone more often. Be present. Eat more veggies drink less wine (crying emoji]. Read a book (yes, just one, it’s that daunting to me…). Play more guitar. Find magic in alone time. Conquer a fear (jumping in the ocean is one of those…because sharks…). Take more ownership of my art. Smile a lot. Stress less. Travel to new places. Play more music.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 26-year-old will also release her new album sometime within the next year, the follow-up to her sophomore Unapologetically record, released in 2017.

“The first album, when I was making it, I had never played a show with a band, so I had no idea,” Ballerini previously stated. “And then the second album, I had opened for people that I hadn’t really headlined properly yet, and then now that I’ve gotten to headline clubs, theaters, and then arenas, I understand what putting a full show together means and I love production. When I’m writing these songs, not only am I thinking of the music videos, I’m thinking of pyro or a hydraulic lift, you know, stuff like that.”

Ballerini took more personal ownership of her next set of tunes than she ever has, which was very liberating for her.

“I’ve never been so involved in making an album before,” she told PopCulture.com and other media. “I think I have a different sense of pride about it, just because I’m super involved. From the writing of it obviously, but now to the production too. Yeah, it’s dope.”

Ballerini likely hopes to spend more time with her husband, Morgan Evans, in the new year as well, even though she knows that may not be possible.

“I always say we’re both in the building blocks of our career where we have to keep our head down and just go,” Ballerini noted. “And we both know that about each other, so we have so much grace for that, and also when we’re not together, we’re with our other love. We’re with music, and we both share that. We can’t be upset about that, ever. It won’t be like this forever.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Lamparski