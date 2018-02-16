See Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Duet for the First Time on Stage Together

Kelsea Ballerini headlined a sold-out show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and while her tour usually has a set progression of songs, she decided to deviate just a little for the Valentine’s Day show, bringing husband Morgan Evans on stage to perform a sweet duet.

After presenting his wife with a bouquet of flowers, Evans told the audience that he had been on his couch, watching television and waiting for Ballerini to appear on a morning show when an idea for a song came to him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes you get one of those sparks of inspiration and a whole verse, chorus just comes out in like 20 minutes,” he shared. “This is one of those.”

The result was “Dance With Me,” a beautiful love song made even more so with the addition of Ballerini’s vocals. Evans also noted that the song was the first one he wrote for his now-wife.

“There was only one way it could get better,” he said, “and that was to get Kelsea to sing on it.”

With Evans backing on guitar, the newlyweds delivered a loved-up performance that was a hit with the crowd, who offered plenty of cheers and applause as the song concluded. Evans began the tune before Ballerini joined in to harmonize on the chorus.

“Dance with me,” the pair sang, “feel my heart beat through your body to your feet.”

On Thursday, Ballerini shared a series of snaps from the show on Instagram, including a set of shots with Evans, captioned “Ryman: the boy.”

One photo shows Ballerini donning a red leather jacket with the word “Mrs.” embroidered on the back as she hugs her husband, while another shows off the pair’s coordinating shoes. During the show, Ballerini also noted that this would be her first Valentine’s Day as a wife.

“First time singing on stage together. at the Ryman. on Valentine’s Day,” Ballerini captioned a shot of the pair during soundcheck. “Hey @morganevansmusic, will you dance with me?”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevork Djansezian