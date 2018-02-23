Kelsea Ballerini Announces New Single, ‘I Hate Love Songs’

Fresh off the success of Kelsea Ballerini‘s No. 1 hit, “Legends,” the singer announces that her next single, “I Hate Love Songs,” will be released on March 12.

“I will never forget introducing ‘I Hate Love Songs’ at the Grand Ole Opry before my record was even out, and just the overwhelming feeling of magic,” Ballerini said in a statement. “I’d never experienced anything like that before with a song. It’s sweet and sassy and I hope you love it as much as I do.”

“I Hate Love Songs” is one of 12 songs on the autobiographical Unapologetically that Ballerini wrote as a reflection on the different chapters of her life.

“I thought I had love songs on my first record, but then I realized, ‘You better love me like you mean it’ — that’s not necessarily a love song,” Ballerini told Variety. “Or it’s a very sassy, young version of a love song. This record, the place that I’m at in my life now have really opened the door to that actual emotion. So ‘I Hate Love Songs’ is the song on the record that is kind of that transition of ‘Uh-oh, you’re about to turn me into that girl, and here I go.’”

Four of Ballerini’s five singles have reached the top spot in the charts, with “Yeah Boy” landing in the Top 5. But for the new bride, “Legends” will always hold a special place in her heart.

“As one of the first songs I wrote for Unapologetically, the song really captures my journey of loss, life, love, and truly is the heartbeat of this record,”Ballerini said. “Seeing radio embrace this story has meant the world to me.”

Ballerini is currently headlining her own Unapologetically Tour, and will then hit the road with Keith Urban, opening for him on his Graffiti U World Tour. Concert dates can be found on her website.

