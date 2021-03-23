Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back at Body-Shaming Troll

Kelsea Ballerini performed during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show on Thursday, Nov. 8, singing her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “This Feeling.”

After the event, Ballerini used Instagram to share a photo of herself performing on the runway, wearing a gold chainmail dress and gold strappy heels as she sang.

“[VS fashion show] GLOW,” she wrote.

Despite the fact that Ballerini (and everyone else who graced the runway on Thursday) looked flawless, one Instagram user decided to leave a negative comment on the photo, writing, “Lose some weight.”

Not only did Ballerini respond to the comment, she posted the exchange on her page, not to draw attention to the user but to spread a message of health.

“Hi troll,” she began. “First of all, I’m not a model I’m a singer. Second of all, I’m not responding to this to give you attention because you don’t deserve that, I’m responding because I am a healthy, normal chick which I pride myself on and work hard for, and want other young girls to see that and know that ‘skinny’ is not always the goal. And for you to think it’s okay to comment on my weight or size is disgusting.”

“I’m going to get a burger now,” she concluded. “Bye.”

The 25-year-old emphasized her post with GIFs that read “You need a hug,” “Bye,” and “Whatever,” along with a GIF of SpongeBob SquarePants character Patrick Star eating a hamburger.

Ballerini topped off her post with a caption that read, “not today Satan.”

After her performance at the show, the Tennessee native rewarded herself with some pasta and wine, sharing an Instagram photo of herself happily chowing down in the dress she wore to the show’s after-party.

“anddddd carbs,” she wrote.

Ballerini has been open about the passion for fitness she’s developed over the past few years, working with celebrity trainer Erin Oprea to become her fittest self.

She also makes sure to eat right, telling SELF in 2017 that while it was difficult at first to make healthy eating a priority on the road, she’s since figured out a routine that works.

“It took a while to learn to eat healthy on road,” she said. “It’s really hard. Really, really hard. But on the bus, I can use the stovetop in the morning to make a veggie scramble. And have lots and lots and lots of coffee. I try to have protein for dinner so I have energy for the show.”

