Tour Kelly Clarkson's Finally Sold $6.3M Waterfront Tennessee Mansion

Kelly Clarkson has officially sold the Tennessee home she shared with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, unloading the lakeside mansion for $6.3 million. The singer originally listed the property in 2017 and sold it for less than its initial asking price of $8.75 million and its adjusted asking price of $7.49 million, though she still made a profit after purchasing the home for $2.8 million in 2013. The 20,121 square-foot waterfront residence was built in 2007 sits on six acres of land in Hendersonville, Tennessee. It boasts a saltwater pool, private dock, sand volleyball court, two spas, seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a theater — scroll through to take a look inside the massive home.

The House The picturesque home sits on the water and is a stately sight with a brick facade, columns and a large motor court with a fountain in the middle. Surrounded by trees and backed by the lake, plenty of privacy is afforded to whoever calls this mansion home.

The Foyer Once inside, guests are greeted by a double staircase with a wooden banister that spirals upward and a family room straight ahead supported by columns. The tile floor of the foyer leads to shiny hardwood and the stairs lead occupants upward when it's time to sleep.

The Kitchen The kitchen's rustic feel is accented by farmhouse cabinets and a candle-esque lighting feature, while stainless steel appliances maintain a modern touch. If you feel like drinking instead of eating, the house also has a cowboy bar furnished with custom horse saddle bar stools, a screening room and a kids' room with built-in bunk beds.

The Master The mansion's master bedroom is a circular room with a dramatic ceiling and seating area in front of a fireplace. Floor-to-ceiling windows make it a room with a view and a luxurious master bath allows for plenty of moments of relaxation. In addition to bedrooms and bathrooms, the home boasts a billiard/game room, a gym, a two-level office and an elevator.

The Backyard Outdoors, potential homeowners will find a beautiful sweeping view courtesy of a balcony with a split staircase to the pool, a playground, a lounge and a covered dining area. The property also comes with private lake access and a deepwater dock, plus a sand volleyball court, providing all kinds of outdoor activities perfect for lakeside living.