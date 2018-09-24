Kelly Clarkson Gets Emotional Discussing Carrie Underwood’s Pregnancy and Miscarriage

Kelly Clarkson is praising fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood after she revealed that she suffered several miscarriages following the birth of her first son.

The American Idol season one winner, who recently announced that she will be hosting her own daytime talk show, titled The Kelly Clarkson Show, grew emotional while discussing Underwood’s recent reveal with Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

“I’m so happy for her,” Clarkson said of Underwood, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher. “I didn’t know a lot of the situations that were going on behind the scenes. I have a lot of friends who have gone through that several times as well.”

Earlier this month, Underwood, who recently debuted her new album Cry Pretty, revealed in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that between 2017 and 2018 she had suffered three miscarriages.

“I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” Underwood said. “We got pregnant early 2017, and didn’t work out,” she continued, adding that two more miscarriages followed.

“‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid?’” she remembered thinking. “‘What is this? Shut the door. Do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.’”

Underwood also admitted to feeling frustrated and angry at the time, and stated that she feared that her current pregnancy would end the same way as the others.

For Clarkson, Underwood’s bravery in speaking openly about the miscarriages was something to be praised, as it is something that she believes will help other women who have gone through the same thing.

“I was emailing her, because I was like ‘it’s so important that you talk about it. I know you don’t have to, because it’s a hard thing to do, but it makes women that feel inferior or feel like something’s wrong with them,’” Clarkson said, holding back tears, adding that hearing others talk about similar ordeals makes women “feel comfortable.”

While Underwood and her husband are preparing to expand their family of three to a family of four, Clarkson is gearing up for her first time hosting a day time talk show, which was officially announced by NBC last week.

“I’m excited,” Clarkson said. “We have normal people, celebrities, music. It’s a lot of heart. It’s cool. It was fun to shoot the pilot,” she said, adding that there is a chance that her kids will “pop up” every once in a while.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will bump Steve Harvey’s Steve out of its normal timeslot, serving as the new lead-in for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It is expected to premiere in fall of 2019.