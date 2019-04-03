Kelly Clarkson’s Children Are ‘Not Impressed’ With Her Level of Fame

Kelly Clarkson might be one of the most famous faces in music and on TV, but that means nothing to her two children, 4-year-old River Rose and 2-year-old Remington. To them, she is just like any other mom – and an average one at that.

“They do not care anymore,” Clarkson admitted to Entertainment Tonight. “They’re not impressed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Case in point: when her children attended a recent rehearsal Clarkson was a part of, before the end of her Meaning of Life Tour, her oldest child was quick to point out her mother’s flaws.

“I wasn’t singing full out because it’s, like, three days in a row and then we have four days in a row for the show, so I was holding back,” Clarkson explained. “She was like, ‘Mommy, you know when you’re on stage and you were singing?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, baby.’ I was thinking like a compliment was about to come. She was like, ‘Yeah, I was really bored.’”

Clarkson is currently juggling plenty of different roles in addition to motherhood. The American Idol alum is also once again serving as a coach on Season 16 of The Voice, and is getting ready to launch her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. In addition, she is the voice for Moxy in the upcoming UglyDolls movie, out next month.

“My whole life, I’ve wanted to do a princess voice, and I was like, ‘Of course, I get UglyDolls,’” she joked. “But it’s awesome. It definitely brought out the musical theater kid in me.”

When Clarkson does get time with her daughter and son, Clarkson likes to keep things relatively low-key, for everyone.

“I make this joke all the time, they’re going to think that their mom likes to do nothing but watch movies because it’s the only time when we get home,” Clarkson conceded. “Either we’re playing a game or watching a movie together because I’m so tired.”

Clarkson might be tired, but she is grateful for all the jobs she has.

“It’s a lot, but it’s good,” said the 36-year-old. “I mean, you can’t complain because you’re going to do all these amazing things. I’m doing The Voice, and I’m getting to do this TV show.”

Clarkson will head to Las Vegas this weekend, where she is scheduled to perform for the 2019 ACM Awards with Dan + Shay. The awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller