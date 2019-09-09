Keith Urban’s Tennessee Titans Celebration Photo Seemingly Showing off Injury Sparks Concern

Country music superstar Keith Urban scared fans with a photo celebrating the Tennessee Titans winning their first game of the 2019 season. The photo shows Urban with a Titans bandanna wrapped around his hand, but many of his fans thought it was really a bandage. They were afraid he was injured, but that is not the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Sep 8, 2019 at 2:21pm PDT

“[Oh my God]- TITANS ON FIRE TODAY!!!!!!!!!” Urban wrote in the caption, adding three fire emojis, after the Titans beat the Cleveland Browns 48-13.

At first, fans thought the photo was showing Urban with an injured hand. The lighting of the photo, which made it look like it was taken inside a hospital, did not help.

“OMG! I thought you were Injured at first glance. Glad you are good and just rooting for your team!!” one person wrote.

“At first glance, I thought you’d broken your hand!!!” another added.

“For a second I definitely thought this was a cast,” another wrote.

“Hope that’s just a bandanna not a cast!! Show last night in Vegas was,” another wrote.

Urban and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, call Nashville home, so it is no surprise that the Australian stars have both become Titans fans.

As The Tennessean reports, Urban served as an honorary 12th Titan during the 2018 season finale against the Indianapolis Colts in December. Urban also took photos and signed posters with fans before the game kicked off.

Urban’s latest single is “We Were,” which was written by Eric Church, Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde. It will appear on his upcoming 11th studio album, a follow-up to his CMA Award-nominated 2018 album Graffiti U.

“When I first heard ‘We Were,’ I not only heard it, but saw it. It made me feel something,” Urban said of his new song last month. “The imagery is so strong — a stamp on the back of the hand, a Saturday night cover band, the girlfriend (or boyfriend) we ran with and a fake ID., which of course I never had. So many of us can relate or will relate at some point!”

Urban said he loves every line in the song, especially one lyric that goes, “We were a downtown, Saturday night, last call, cover band / ‘Til that last song played, never thought we’d fade like the stamp on the back of her hand.”

“I like the idea that life just happens. At some point, whether in the moment or not, you just gotta go with it,” Urban said.

Urban has not announced when the new album will come out. He is still in the middle of his Graffiti U tour and is set to perform at the Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, Tennessee.

As for the Titans, they next play the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music