Watch Keith Urban Pay Tribute to Artists Lost in 2019 During New Year’s Eve Concert

Keith Urban wrapped up 2019 by performing in Nashville’s annual New Year’s Eve concert. In addition to performing his own songs, and welcoming guests like Stevie Nicks and Ashley McBryde, Urban also once again paid tribute to artists who passed away in 2019, by performing a medley in tribute to their extraordinary lives.

Urban kicked off his series of songs by performing “It Must Have Been Love,” in memory of Roxette lead singer Marie Fredriksson, who passed away in December. He also performed “My Best Friend’s Girl” and “You Might Think” in honor of The Cars’ Ric Ocasek, “I’m a Believer” in memory of The Monkees’ Peter York, “Sunshine of Your Love” for Cream’s Ginger Baker, “H.O.L.Y.” by Florida Georgia Line in memory of songwriter Busbee, and “Baby Hold On to Me” and “Two Tickets to Paradise” in honor of Eddie Money.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The New Zealand-born singer has big plans for 2020, mostly regarding his music. Urban, who plans to release an album later this year, hopes to keep his focus on making the best music he can, while staying true to himself.

“To keep expanding the musicality that my life is –– the kind of music I get to listen to; the kind of music I get to make,” Urban revealed to his record label. “For me, it’s always about moving my center in everything in life. As long as my center keeps moving, it keeps me alive, invigorated, passionate, curious, hunger, engaged, interested, everything comes from that. So, hopefully that will, I KNOW that will continue.”

Urban also focused mostly on his music in 2019 as well, driven by the need to keep creating, even in short amounts of time.

“When I think of this whole year musically, I think of being in the studio for a good chunk of it,” Urban said. “It seemed like any chance I had I was in a studio somewhere at any given moment. Sometimes I would find myself having three hours to spare like tomorrow, and if my studio wasn’t up and running, I&’d book one and jump in and do something.”

While he has yet to reveal an album title or additional songs on the record, besides his single “We Were,” Urban has hinted that there will be a few collaborations on his next set of tunes.

“It’s hard to know what ends up making it to an album, versus what might be used in some other way,” Urban told PopCulture.com and other media. “So I’m just anxious to get new music out, right? You know that feeling.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring