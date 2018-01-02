WATCH: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman on Christmas Gifts and New Year’s Goals

Prior to Keith Urban‘s stellar performance at Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight, the singer had the chance to chat with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, who were in New York City, along with his wife, Nicole Kidman. The foursome covered everything from Christmas gifts to New Year’s resolution, and of course, Kidman’s highly-publicized hand clap last year.

“I gave him an electric bike, which is kind of cool,” Kidman revealed her husband got for Christmas. “It folds up. It’s really cool, and he really wanted it.”

“I gave Nic a backpack, some amazing jewelry, and things we can’t talk about,” Urban added with a laugh.

As for New Year’s resolutions, the actress says she doesn’t write them out, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have them.

“I sort of do,” Kidman reveals. “I think them, and —

“That’s about as far as they go,” Urban continued.

The “Big Little Lies” star did say she has goals for 2018, which have more to do with world peace than personal happiness.

“I’m just looking forward to all working together to make this world a better place. Unity and all of us being together, helping each other.”

After discussing the frigid cold temperatures, both in the Big Apple and Music City, Cohen brought up Kidman’s odd-looking clap at the 2017 Oscars.

“I wish that there was more important things to be concerned about or that people were focused on more important things than that sort of clapping,” Kidman said. “That’s what I would say.”

Cohen took the jab in stride, later saying, “I think she just shaded me a little bit.”

Urban and Kidman and their two daughters, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, spent Christmas in their native Australia, before returning to the States to usher in the new year. Their sprawling rural Tennessee home is for sale, but no word yet if they will remain stateside or make their permanent home Down Under.

Photo Credit: Instagram/NicoleKidman