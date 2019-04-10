Keith Urban’s Wife Nicole Kidman Fawns Over Him During ACM Awards

Keith Urban walked away with the ACM Awards trophy for Entertainer of the Year earlier this week, but his biggest prize might have been the adoration from his wife, Nicole Kidman. The actress was caught fawning over her famous husband in a few photos she later posted on social media.

“Just listened to his song Burden at the [ACM Awards]….. looooooooove,” Kidman captioned the first photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The second picture was taken after Urban took home the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, and the couple was in an understandably celebratory mood.

“The night is just beginning!!” Kidman wrote, alongside a picture of Urban holding up Kidman. “Celebrating entertainer of the year at the [ACM Awards]! THANK YOU EVERYONE!”

The song, “Burden,” which Urban performed isn’t on his latest Graffiti U album, and might not be on his next album either.

“It’s a song written by Foy Vance, who’s an incredible singer-songwriter from Ireland, that I knew about, but I didn’t know a lot about,” Urban told PopCulture.com and other media backstage after the ACM Awards. “I fell upon that song ‘Burden,’ and it just floored me. I just thought it was the most beautiful, simple, honest prayer, the song. I was compelled to try to get it in studio and capture what I felt about it and what it meant to me. I really wanted to do that tonight.

“It wasn’t intended to be a single or any of the traditional things,” he continued. “It was just something I felt very passionate about and wanted to capture and perform. That’s the great thing about 2019 is we can do that as artists. We can be moved by something, capture, and immediately put it out without labeling what it is.”

Urban doesn’t know when, or what, the next album will be like, but he does know it will be, as his previous projects, an evolution of who he is as an artist.

“I’m already thinking about the recording studio right now and then eventually putting on another live show,” Urban revealed. “For me, it’s always about trying to find a new way to connect. That’s really it, to find a new way to connect. I love country music. I really do. I love the massive spectrum of colors that it is. I hope that what we eventually get to hear and see and all of its colors represented, because it’s a huge genre.

“It’s not one thing and sometimes it’s represented as one thing,” he continued. “Everybody says it’s not that, and a lot of those people are right, but it’s not just that. It is that, but not just that. It’s many, many things. I love the genre so much. I actually love seeing what’s happening now with all of this getting represented.”

Urban has not confirmed “Burden” will officially be his next single, but the song is available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019