Keith Urban Mourns Loss of Busbee: ‘I Feel Deeply Grateful That Our Lives Came Together’

Keith Urban is speaking out about the loss of songwriter and producer, Busbee, who passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, after a battle with brain cancer. Busbee, who was 43 years old at the time of his death, frequently collaborated with Urban on several of Urban’s hit songs, including his duet with Carrie Underwood on their hit single, “The Fighter.”

“You brought love and light and music that will live on and travel the world,” Urban wrote on social media. “I feel deeply grateful that our lives came together-and I send prayers of gratitude and peace and love to your spirit – and to your beautiful family.”

Busbee not only co-wrote and co-produced “The Fighter” with Underwood, but he made sure that Underwood was able to appear on the track as well.

“She was on tour at the time,” Urban previously recalled to Taste of Country. “And I said ‘How do I get you on this song?’ and she said, ‘Well, I got a day off in St. Louis.’”

Unfortunately, the day Underwood had off, Urban was already scheduled to film his cinematic video for “Wasted Time.” So Busbee took matters in his own hands, and everything worked out perfectly.

“Busbee flew to St. Louis, got a studio, was in there with Carrie and I would take a break from filming and FaceTime with them,” Urban added.

Underwood also spoke out about the loss of Busbee, sharing a photo of herself with Busbee and Urban, taken while at an industry event celebrating the success of “The Fighter.”

I was lucky enough to get to write and work with @busbee . So talented…always kind…taken from this earth far far too soon. Some things just don’t make sense. Please keep his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/MbOSzqFNJV — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 30, 2019

“I was lucky enough to get to write and work with [Busbee],” Underwood wrote. “So talented…always kind…taken from this earth far far too soon. Some things just don’t make sense. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Busbee co-produced Urban’s 2016 Ripcord album, and co-wrote several of the songs on the record. In addition to “The Fighter,” Busbee also had a hand in writing “Your Body” and “Sun Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring Pitbull and Nile Rodgers.

