Keith Urban Returning to 'American Idol'

American Idol fans are in for a big finale event, as it's been announced that country superstar, and former judge, Keith Urban is returning to the series. PEOPLE reports that Urban will be coming back as a mentor for Idol's three-hour finale. During the finals, the last three remaining contestants — Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, and Colin Stough — will face off to see who emerges as the new American Idol.

Speaking to PEOPLE about his big return, Urban said, "To be able to come in as a mentor, and play as well, is incredible. That was home for me for several seasons, and the mentoring part is probably one of the things I always enjoyed the most, getting to work with the artist one-on-one." He later commented on the final contestants, saying, "Most artists I've ever seen at this point have a pretty good sense of what they need to work on, what they're good at and what they're not so good at. I think they're open to help at this point, maybe not so much early on, but by the time you get into the top three like this, I think they're all pretty receptive to good feedback." He added, "At the same time, I think for any artist at any level, it's knowing what advice to take and what advice to discard because it's not all accurate, no matter what somebody says."

Notably, Urban will also be performing during the finale, taking the stage to sing "Wild Hearts," his hit 2021 song. "I chose it because I think it really lyrically suits the journey that these artists are all on, and getting to play on that stage with my band is going to feel great," he told PEOPLE. "A lot of people who watch the show have dreams and aspirations, and they're either pursuing those or they've put them on hold, and they just need a reminder to get back on that track again. The song is definitely an anthemic call to following your dreams, for sure."

In addition to Urban, current Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will all perform during the finale. This season's Top 12 contestants will all return for performances as well. The finale will also have guest performances from James Blunt, Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon, Lauren Daigle, Ellie Goulding, Jelly Roll, Kylie Minogue, Pitbull, Jazmine Sullivan, TLC, and Lainey Wilson. Idol's Season 2 winner and runner-up, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, respectively, will make appearances as well. American Idol Season 21 kicks off its live finale on Sunday evening at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT, on ABC.