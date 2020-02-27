Keith Urban Calls ‘God Whispered Your Name’ the ‘Most Extraordinary Song’

Although Keith Urban has written plenty of his singles over the years, his new one, “God Whispered Your Name,” is one he didn’t write. Still, the 52-year-old reveals that the song, which was written by James Slater, Shy Carter, Micah Carter and Chris August, is one of the most personal ones he has ever recorded.

“‘God Whispered Your Name’ really spoke to me the very first time I heard it,” Urban shared (via UMG). “The opening line: ‘I was so cold and lost / and nothing seemed to ring true,’ God, I know that place so well. The rest of the song unfolded, and I just followed it every step of the way. At the end of the day if I’m gonna record a song that I didn’t write, like this one, then it’s gonna be a song that speaks to me really strongly.

“And ‘God Whispered Your Name’ absolutely spoke to me and tells my journey in such a profound way,” he continued. “Going through a season in life of being very lost and lonely and confused and not knowing a how to get out of that, and then the chorus hits — ‘God Whispered Your Name’ and everything starts to open up and become clear. And that second verse when it said, ‘I can feel the sunshine for the first time in a while,’ again, it just went right to the core of me. And (it was) the most extraordinary song, and I just knew right then and there I had to get into the studio and record it.”

It’s been a big day for Urban. In addition to dropping new music, he also revealed he will host the upcoming 2020 ACM Awards. Urban shared the news on social media.

BIG NEWS! Just dropped a new song “God Whispered Your Name” AND I’ll be hosting the @ACMAwards on April 5th!! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/Wq1LZClshU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 27, 2020

“I will be hosting the ACMs this year, live from Las Vegas Sunday, April the 5th on CBS,” Urban said. “So looking forward to it.”

Urban is nominated for one ACM Award, for Male Artist of the Year, a category he shares with Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton.

The 2020 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

