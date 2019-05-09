Keith Urban Calls Nicole Kidman an ‘Extraordinary Mum’

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are proud parents to daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, two children who, according to the singer, have a fortunate childhood because of their mother.

“She’s an extraordinary mum, she really, really is,” Urban shared with his record label. “Those girls are very, very lucky, and I feel very lucky that the children I should have in this world happen to be with Nic. I don’t know anything about raising kids and Nic does.”

The Aussie admits his children thrive because of the attention she gives them.

“It’s really made for an experience I wouldn’t have had without that,” Urban stated. “Her patience, her recognizing them as people and not just little kids is really extraordinary. Her attention to honoring their feelings and listening to them right from day one – really being attentive to that is not how I was raised at all, so it’s really beautiful to see.”

Urban’s children might have two famous parents, but their home life is very much like anyone else, thanks to the one family rule Kidman refuses to break.

“I go home to hug my kids,” Kidman told InStyle when discussing how she stays grounded amidst such a busy career. “Literally, I’ll go in and snuggle them. They’ll always be waiting up. I’ll hug my husband too. The greatest thing our family priest told us very early on in our marriage was, ‘Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.’ It just keeps you connected.”

Kidman also insists on raising her family in church, a decision Urban fully supports.

“A lot of my friends tease me,” Kidman confessed to Vanity Fair. “That’s how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too. I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had massive impact. I wouldn’t say it’s absolutism, there’s constant questioning — I’m a willful, feisty girl. For me it’s very important that I don’t have judgment. My dad would always say, ‘Tolerance is the most important thing.’”

The “Well We Were” singer, who is working on a new album, is grateful for the support of both his wife and his young girls.

“I feel very blessed that I have the support of my family like I do,” Urban previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s a beautiful thing having two artists, because we understand the passion and the responsibility of what we get to do. Very important.”

Photo Credit: Matrix/GC Images