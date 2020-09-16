Keith Urban Announces 'The Speed of Now Part 1' Global Livestream

Keith Urban is days away from releasing his new album, The Speed of Now Part 1, on Friday, Sept. 18, and the country star is planning a way to virtually celebrate his new music with fans. Titled The Speed of Now Global Livestream, the livestream will take place on Friday at 9 p.m. ET and fans can tune in on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel within the Amazon Music mobile app and on Amazon.com/live.

During the show, Urban will debut songs from his new album live for the first time from a state-of-the-art studio in Nashville and viewers will be able to participate in the event via interactive functionality. A trailer for the event include clips of previously released songs from the album including "Superman," "Tumbleweed" and "One Too Many," Urban's duet with Pink which was released on Wednesday. The two stars will perform the song during this evening's ACM Awards in Nashville.

This will be Pink's first performance at the ACM Awards, though she has appeared at the CMA Awards in 2017 and 2019. "One Too Many" is one of three duets on The Speed of Now Part 1, the others include "Out the Cage," featuring Breland and guitarist Nile Rodgers, and a version of Urban's 2019 release "We Were" featuring the song's co-writer Eric Church.

"When I collaborate, I’m always looking for that ‘third thing,'" Urban said in a statement, via The Country Daily. "There’s what I do, there’s what my collaborator does, and then there’s this 'third thing' that I’m most curious about. That’s what interests me the most — when the sum of the parts becomes even more than what I envisioned. That’s what I love so much about it — finding common ground, shaping it and bringing it together."

In addition to his Amazon live stream, Urban will host an album listening event exclusive to Apple Music users on Sept. 17. Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, the event requires ticketed registration and is open to Apple Music subscribers. More information is available here.

See the album's full track listing below and pre-order The Speed of Now Part 1 here.

1. "Out the Cage (ft. Breland & Nile Rodgers)"

2. "One Too Many (duet with Pink)"

3. "Live With"

4. "Superman"

5. "Change Your Mind"

6. "Forever"

7. "Say Something"

8. "Soul Food"

9. "Ain't it Like a Woman"

10. "With You"

11. "Tumbleweed"

12. "God Whispered Your Name"

13. "Polaroid"

14. "Better Than I Am"

15. "We Were"

16. "We Were (ft. Eric Church)"