Kane Brown's 2019 single "Homesick" netted the singer another No. 1 hit on the country charts, and Brown is now sharing a remix of the song that features three United States military veterans, which is being released as part of a collaboration between Brown and the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project.

"I love Crown, so I was just like, 'Heck yeah,'" Brown told PopCulture.com of the partnership. "They were working with soldiers, so I thought that would be cool. And we decided to do something with 'Homesick' and let the veterans kind of remix my song. That's cool because it's coming out on the first year anniversary that we released it, August 5th."

"I feel like it's a lot more powerful, too, because you got three veterans singing on it," he added. The three veterans featured on the song are Generald Wilson, Retired Petty Officer First Class, U.S. Navy, J.W. Cortes, Retired Gunnery Sergeant, U.S. Marines, and Sal Gonzalez, Retired Lance Corporal, U.S. Marines. "You just kind of feel them being homesick while they're singing the song," Brown shared. "It's different."

For every stream of "Homesick (Veterans Version)," the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project will pack 1 bag in support of Packages From Home for American heroes serving on the frontlines including first responders, healthcare workers and active-duty military service members. The remix of "Homesick" will help The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project reach its goal of packing 1 million care packages by the end of the year.

"I actually got to watch a video of them singing it and it's kind of like a little documentary. So I got some of their personality off of that and they were saying that they're super excited to be a part of it and that they were homesick all the time," Brown said of the three veterans. "So it was cool just hearing them saying that, that they loved the song."

The original music video for "Homesick" features Brown performing the song for the California National Guard along with clips of servicemen and women returning home to their families. While the singer had his family in mind when he originally wrote the song, it's since taken on new meaning amid the coronavirus pandemic and the front line workers putting their lives on the line to help others.

"I love the military, I love everything they do for our country," the 26-year-old explained. "I just know what they do and the sacrifice they do. And not only them, also everybody that's been... Nurses and anybody that's been in the field. EMTs have been in the field during this quarantine or pandemic, I think they all deserve a little give-back. That's what Crown Royal is doing."