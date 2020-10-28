Kane Brown Performing During Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show

✖

Kane Brown revealed this week that he will be performing during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving game this year, sharing the news during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night. The Cowboys will play the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving Day, and Brown's performance will kick off The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

"Salvation Army, there's not much foot traffic going around, so it's hard for them to collect money for the homeless and everything," Brown told Corden. "If I see a homeless person on the side of the road, we have a lot of them in Nashville, I can't help but stop and help them out as much as possible, so this is just another way for me to do that."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, funds raised through the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign are at risk, which means the Red Kettle Kickoff is vital in helping provide shelter and meals for those who need them, Christmas toys for children and social service programs to millions in need.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this year's Dallas Cowboys halftime show honoring The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign," Brown said in a statement, via PR Newswire. "There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat, or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need. 2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps. I am honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond."

The Salvation Army began its Red Kettle Campaign early this year for the first time in 130 years, announcing digital fundraising efforts in September.

"Kane Brown's contagious energy and positive spirit are just what we need to put a spotlight on the campaign, especially during a time when so many people are struggling due to the pandemic," said Charlotte Jones Anderson, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "Kane's music has a way of inspiring hope, and we're excited to have him on our national stage for an incredible halftime performance this year."

The Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving game will air on Fox on Nov. 26.