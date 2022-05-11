Country Star Kane Brown Launches New Endeavor to Kickstart Your Day

✖

Country star Kane Brown has launched a brand new endeavor, and fans are going to love kickstarting their day with the product. Brown has announced his own breakfast cereal, Kane Krunch, which will only be available in Wegman's stores and online. Per a news release about the new cereal, "a portion of the proceeds will benefit Brown's many charitable activities such as supporting the United States armed forces, youth causes and affordable housing initiatives."

Kane Krunch is the product of Brown's recent partnership with PLB Sports & Entertainment. Speaking about the cereal, Brown said, "Getting to work with the team to create my own cereal is one of the coolest things I've ever gotten to do, You can ask my family, but we truly are a big cereal household and I'm excited for my fans to be able to try it and get to share breakfast with me too." Fans can pick up their own box by clicking here, with options to purchase the cereal solo or get one with a merch bundle.

(Photo: PLB Sports and Entertainment)

PLBSE President and CEO Ty Ballou added "Kane Brown has been a star on the stage for years, but now will be a star at the breakfast table. Working with Kane and his team on this project to bring the Kane Brown brand to retail has been great and we continue to be able to support our partners' philanthropic initiatives as well – so it truly is a win-win-win." This is not PLBSE's first celebrity breakfast cereal, as for more than 30 years the company "has created unique brands and lines for athletes and entertainers" such as Patrick Mahomes' Mahomes Magic Crunch.

The Kane Krunch cereal release comes after Brown dropped his most recent single, "Like I Love Country Music," which he co-wrote with Jordan Schmidt, Taylor Phillips, and Matt McGinn. Speaking to Country Now about crafting the tune, Brown recalled, "We were doing a writer's retreat, and we were on the road. So, we had people writing in the back and people writing in the front. And I was in the back working on a song that I've already released called 'BFE.'"

Brown went on to confess that he initially was not feeling the song, but that quickly changed. "When I went up front, they had already started the song, 'Like I Love Country Music.' And at first, I wasn't really vibing with it," he said. "Whenever it took off, it just wrote itself, and it all just...blended in so well." Fans can click here to listen to "Like I Love Country Music."