Watch Kane Brown Join Jason Aldean in Surprise Performance of ‘Dirt Road Anthem’

When Jason Aldean‘s We Back Tour took him to Knoxville, Tennessee, the city was close enough to Nashville that concert attendees likely hoped for a surprise guest, but were still happily stunned when Kane Brown appeared! Brown joined Aldean on stage to perform the rap part of Aldean’s 2011 hit, “Dirt Road Anthem.”

Aldean and Brown are good friends on and off stage. Brown joined Aldean for Aldean’s 2017 They Don’t Know Tour, as well as his 2019 Ride All Night Tour. Brown is also loaning Aldean and his family his former home, rent-free, while the Aldeans finish building their mansion. Through it all, Brown is taking plenty of notes from the ACM Artist of the Decade, who he is only too happy to learn from.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I learned that energy is everything in a show, and it was because of him,” Brown told ABC Radio. “You know, he’s a great mentor, and if I ever have any questions, I just go to him and he always has the answer.”

Similar careers aside, Brown is also a fan of Aldean as a person.

“Me and Jason are really the same guy,” Brown admitted. “We’re super laid-back, and then we both change once we get onstage.”

“And we relate to so many things,” he continued. “We like to do the same things. We’re both [Georgia Bulldog] fans, so we love watching football. He’s just –– yeah, he’s basically a big brother to me.”

Before Brown joined Aldean on his Ride All Night Tour, the new father admitted he was eager to spend so much time with his former tour boss.

“Aldean’s like a brother to me, always looks out for me,” Brown told PopCulture.com. “If I ever need anything, he’s always there. He’s upset that I’m about to move an hour away from him. We’re going to be on the road together just kicking it and watching the Georgia Bulldogs.”

Aldean is equally a fan of Brown, and considers him almost like family, which is why he invited him to join him on not one but two separate tours.

“I just kind of hit it off with him,” Aldean told Taste of Country last year. “He’s kind of become my little brother almost, and so when I go on tour, I mean, I wanna be out there with guys that I like hanging out with, and it doesn’t hurt that Kane’s on fire right now. I mean, he’s hot as it gets, so I’m just excited to have him back out.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Becker