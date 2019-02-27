Kacey Musgraves Pays Tribute to Selena Quintanilla With Cover of ‘Como La Flor’

Kacey Musgraves headlined the first night of the Houston Rodeo in Houston on Monday night, and the Texas native paid tribute to another iconic singer from the state when she covered the late Selena Quintanilla’s hit “Como La Flor.”

The moment came just around 24 years after the Tejano icon’s final performance, which took place at the Houston Astrodome on Feb. 26, 1995, one month before she was tragically killed. A live recording of the concert was later released as a special, Live! The Last Concert, with the final song being “Como La Flor.”

The audience was clearly enraptured by Musgraves’ performance, participating in the song’s call-and-response and passionately singing along with her. Musgraves has been covering “Como La Flor” for several years, telling Spin in 2015 that she started Spanish to commuicate with her ex Misa Arriaga’s family.

Ahead of her performance, Musgraves used her Instagram Story to share several iconic Houston Rodeo photos that were hanging in the venue, including one of Quintanilla.

On Twitter after the show, Musgraves wrote, “HOUSTON RODEO 💜 MY TEXAN DREAMS CAME TRUE LAST NIGHT. It was everything to me. THANK YOU to all 53k+ of you that came out!”

She accompanied the post with photos of herself from the show, which included the singer in a white lace jumpsuit riding a horse on stage.

On her Instagram Story, the singer added, “Where do I even begin? @rodeohouston has been on my bucket list for a long time and opening it last night was EVERYTHING. Thank you to all 53k+ of you who made this Texan’s dreams come true.”

Musgraves has had a massively successful year, releasing her critically-acclaimed album Golden Hour in March 2018. Since then, she embarked on her Oh, What a World Tour and has been working the awards show circuit. Earlier this month, she swept the Grammys when she won all four awards she was nominated for, including Album of the Year, a win that sparked a hilarious meme the singer has fully embraced.

On Sunday, she served as a presenter at this year’s Oscars, setting off another round of memes with her voluminous pink gown.

