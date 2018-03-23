Kacey Musgraves Premieres New Song ‘High Horse’

Kacey Musgraves‘ new album, Golden Hour, is just over one week away from its release, and the singer has been teasing fans with new tracks in the weeks leading up to the March 30 drop. Her latest song, “High Horse,” is another wonderful foray into her sonically imaginative album, and the singer premiered the track on Thursday with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music.

Musgraves explained the inspiration behind the funky song, sharing that it’s about someone who’s a little “high” on themselves.

“It was a freaking blast to do ‘High Horse,’” she said. “I mean, I had this title for a while and just the thought of, we all know that character that is just a little high of themselves. They’re just a little bit arrogant. I had this title sitting around for a long time and I have my own ideas about who it’s about. But everyone has that character in their life and I sat on the title for a while and then got to write it and oh my gosh, it is the most fun ever.”

“High Horse” features a bit of a retro vibe, with looping bass and swirling instrumentation bringing the ’70s to mind, something Musgraves noted when describing Golden Hour‘s sound.

“First of all, I was on a huge Bee Gees kick whenever I was making this album and I was intrigued by the thought of a world where Bee Gees kind of meets country music,” she explained. “These days I only see music really as falling into two genres, good or bad. You won’t find someone on this earth that loves country music more than me but that also doesn’t define all my musical tastes. I was inspired by a thought of a world where all these ideas could come together musically and still translate just as good songs if I sat down and played them on my guitar.”

“This album has been so fun for me to make,” the 29-year-old continued. “I feel like it’s my most personal yet, but I’ve always been about the turn of phrase; I love witty songs but I don’t ever want to paint myself into a corner. So this time it was really important for me to just follow a different path.”

Musgraves is currently on the road with Little Big Town and will head out to support Harry Styles on his headlining tour this summer, a pairing Musgraves thinks “makes sense.”

“His album surprised me in a lot of ways, in a lot of good ways,” she said of Styles. “When he asked if I wanted to join the tour obviously it was yes. I think this makes a lot of sense and a lot of ways. I think the new record is something that country people will have something to hold onto and I think people that don’t know anything or care about country music will like it as well, hopefully. It’s cool to see other genres appreciating this really historic genre.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KaceyMusgraves