Kacey Musgraves Celebrated Grammy Wins With Fast Food

Kacey Musgraves likely could have gone to any party she wanted, after taking home four trophies at the recent Grammy Awards ceremony, including winning the all-genre Album of the Year, for Golden Hour. But the Texan preferred to keep her celebrating a little more low-key, revealing for the first time the unusual way she celebrated her historic night.

“I went really hard at Fatburger,” Musgraves recently told the New York Times. “I’m not hugely into an after-party scene, usually. I kind of like celebrating on my own terms. But we did stop by. And then afterward, not only did I have a fried chicken sandwich doused in buffalo sauce, but I also had a cheeseburger with jalapeños on it, and I ate both, 100 percent, and fries. I sat there and ate it in the restaurant in my Valentino dress. I went straight from shaking Mick Jagger’s hand to having a fried chicken sandwich in my hand.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only did Musgraves win an armful of Grammy Awards, but she also got to perform as part of the all-star tribute with Dolly Parton, which she calls, for her, the most important event of the night.

“If you could’ve seen us quick-changing into my Dolly Parton outfit and giant hair in a matter of seven minutes, that would’ve been something to see,” Musgraves acknowledged. “If I would’ve just walked away from that night having just performed with Dolly, that would’ve felt like the win of a lifetime for myself, because she is the ultimate, as far as I’m concerned.”

With the overwhelming success of Golden Hour, Musgraves mind is already on her next album, but she insists she isn’t in a rush.

“My goal, in general, is just to be able to stay somewhat inspired by something, and to be able to tap into some kind of creative vein,” revealed Musgraves. “So I will go poke around and see if I can catch some kind of creative wind, songwise, at some point soon. There are a couple songs that I really like. I have no idea where that’s going to go, but that’s the fun of it — exploring until you can find something to start packing into the next snowball.”

As for Musgraves’ four Grammys, she is still figuring out the best place, or places, to show off her awards.

“Well, I’m a little limited on shelf space at the house — we have a small house!” Musgraves revealed. “I was thinking maybe I’ll give one to my grandma. One for my parents to keep. Maybe one in the car — on the hood of the car, so everyone knows.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Jerod Harris