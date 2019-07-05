Kacey Musgraves Admits She Felt ‘Unsure’ About Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame

Kacey Musgraves’ new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame was a dream come true for Musgraves, even if she was initially skeptical about the honor. The Texan, whose Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors exhibit just opened, reflected on the career accolade and how meaningful it was to her at this point in her career.

“To be given my own space in a building that is full of such rich history is something I don’t take lightly,” Musgraves shared on social media, along with several photos of the exhibit. “When the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum kindly asked me if I would be into doing something like this I, of course, was flattered and honored but there was also a big part of me that felt unsure. Unworthy. Too young. And not near finished writing my chapters! They assured me it was a great time to share more of them, tho.

“All the many details, visions, and memories of my childhood. My idols, my teachers, [my detention slips], my lyrics, my family, [awkward hair choices] and all the crazy, sparkly adventures I’ve had getting from little bitty Golden, Texas to Nashville and then everything after,” she continued. “I didn’t expect the end result to make me as emotional but to see everything laid out in a physical sense..in a physical timeline from birth to where I am right now is a really nostalgic and beautiful feeling for me because there’s just so much that you forget.”

The 30-year-old used the exhibit as a time to reflect on her own life, and how far she has come from her small hometown of Golden, Texas, to becoming a country music superstar.

“I’m somebody that gets really focused and excited about what’s right in front of me and then I check it off and move on to the next thing,” Musgraves maintained. “A lot can get lost in the blur of all the busyness if you don’t let yourself revisit and acknowledge it every now and then. So, I’m taking the chance and I’m sharing it with you!”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin