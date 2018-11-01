Julianne Hough to Portray Jolene in ‘Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ on Netflix

Julianne Hough has signed on to portray Jolene, the adulteress woman in Dolly Parton‘s iconic hit of the same name, for an upcoming anthology, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, on Netflix.

As TVLine reports, the show is part of an eight-episode anthology, which “showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind [Parton’s] most beloved songs.” Each hour-long episode will focus on one of Parton’s biggest hits. For this episode, Hough will play”a flirtatious free-spirit with aspirations of escaping her small hometown” and, like Parton, becoming a music star.

The role isn’t much of a stretch for Hough, who released one self-titled country album in 2008, along with a holiday album later that year. She also had one single, “That Song in My Head,” which peaked in the Top 20.

Hough, who appeared on several seasons of Dancing With the Stars as a professional dancer, and served as a judge for three seasons, is also an experienced actress, starring in movies like Footloose, Safe Haven and more.

Earlier this year, Parton announced her partnership with Netflix, explaining her reason for the new series.

“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music,” tweeted the 72-year-old. “I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with @Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations.”

Parton has plenty on her plate besides the Netflix series. The singer also wrote and recorded music for the upcoming movie,Dumplin’, starring Jennifer Aniston. It’s just part of how Parton continues to branch out, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

“People ask, ‘How do you work all the time?’ Because I dreamed myself into a corner and I have to be responsible to those dreams,” Parton explained. “And I couldn’t be happier, because every dream I have brings on a new dream, like a tree with deep roots and branches and a lot of leaves, and every time something happens it makes something else happens. I like being there, but it is a big responsibility.”

Not that Parton is about to complain about all of her projects. Instead, the Country Music Hall of Fame member is grateful — but not necessarily surprised — at how well her life has turned out.

“When I was a little kid I always dreamed of being this,” said Parton. “I wanted to be a star — I wanted to shine and make money and travel and wanted my songs to be heard and show off, I guess. And all of my dreams came true!”

All of the shows as part of Parton’s anthology on Netflix will air in early 2019. Dumplin’ is scheduled for a Dec. 7 release date.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Ethan Miller