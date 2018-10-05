Watch Josh Turner Cover Hank Williams’ ‘I Saw the Light’

Josh Turner included a cover of the Hank Williams hit, “I Saw the Light” on his upcoming I Serve a Saviour album. The singer just released a live video performance of him singing the song, in advance of the record’s Oct. 26 release date.

The 40-year-old included “I Saw the Light,” which features gospel and bluegrass star Sonya Isaacs on the track, because of his fondness for both Williams and the classic tune.

“One of the reasons I wanted this song on the record was because obviously I’m a big Hank Williams fan,” Turner explained on social media. “I’ve been familiar with this song pretty much my whole life, and I just wanted to have the opportunity to breathe some new life into the song, and introduce it to a whole new audience.”

The South Carolina native is eager to share his faith with his fans, even though he never expected to do a gospel album at this point in his career.

“Working on this project has definitely been a God-ordained blessing,” said Turner. “I never would have thought I’d be doing this record this year, but God opened a door and I walked through it. I’ve seen many seemingly impossible things take place during the making of this record and I’ve felt God’s anointing over it.”

Turner’s wife, Jennifer, and four sons are all included on I Serve a Savior, which makes the album that much more meaningful for Turner.

“It means the world to me to have my family included on this project,” Turner said. “There’s a song on this record called ‘The River (of Happiness),’ which Jennifer wrote with our oldest son, Hampton, and all the boys are singing. Jennifer’s singing and playing the piano. We just kind of made it a family affair.”

The Grand Ole Opry member’s last album, Deep South, was released in 2017. Although Turner plans on releasing more country albums in the future, he’s grateful for this step in his career.

“I feel like nothing happens by accident,” he said. “I don’t believe in coincidences. I feel like this record is happening for a reason, and the time is just right for me to do this.”

“My faith is the most important thing to me,” he continued. “I want people to hear the sentiment and heart behind this record. I want them to feel the same inspiration that I felt. I want them to feel that and hopefully they’ll make these songs a part of their life.”

Fans who pre-order I Serve a Savior will get an instant free download of his version of “I Saw the Light.” Pre-order the record here.

