Jon Pardi Shares New Details About Upcoming Wedding to Summer Duncan

New details are emerging about Jon Pardi‘s upcoming wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Summer Duncan! Pardi reveals the wedding will take place in a few months, and will be a destination wedding, away from either of their homes.

“We are not wasting any time,” Pardi told CMT’s Cody Alan. “We are getting married in May, and it’s going to be in Montana. We got the date. The Venue. Everything. It overlooks Yellowstone, so it’s going to be really pretty! Breaking news … we have signed a contract and everything.

“So, we have to go now! The venue would be really mad,” he added with a laugh.

Pardi and Duncan met in 2017, after being set up by Pardi’s mother. Pardi proposed to Duncan in October, while performing at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Pardi chose that location in part because of the significance of the historic building.

“When she first came to town, going there was part of our first date,” Pardi recalled to PEOPLE. “I played the Ryman with Rhett Akins, and we got to hang backstage, and I was a tour guide.”

The California native previously revealed that the couple planned on making their wedding an experience no one would ever likely forget.

“We’ll see who comes. It’s more of an adventure wedding, really,” Pardi previously explained, adding that the state had a special meaning for him.

“I love Montana. I’ve been going there for about 10 years. My friends have a ranch out there,” Pardi said.

The couple also chose May to make sure both they and their guests were comfortable.

“Guess what, a non-sweaty wedding,” he continued. “It’s gonna be highs in the 60s. I don’t like sweating.”

Pardi released his third studio album, Heartache Medication, in September. The title track, in the Top 5, is the record’s debut single. The album also includes one of Pardi’s favorite songs, “Don’t Blame It On Whiskey,” written by Eric Church and Miranda Lambert, along with Michael Heeney and Luke Laird.

“I heard that song when I had long hair,” Pardi recounted to PopCulture.com and other media. “It was a long time ago. I always loved it. When we set down to A&R this record, [my label] played it, and I said, ‘You get Eric and Miranda to let me cut that song. I’ll cut it.’”

Pardi wasn’t sure the country music superstars would entrust him with their song, but was thrilled when they gave him their approval, and quickly asked Lauren Alaina to join him on the track.

“Maybe they were holding onto, maybe one of them,” said Pardi. “You never know. It’s such a great song. Maybe Eric wanted to put his project with it one day. I don’t know. But Eric was excited, and Miranda was excited and we got the go-ahead. And we always thought of that as a duet, so the first person I thought of was Lauren. After ACM Honors, we sang together. We sang great and we’re great friends. And it’s just easy with her. And she’s very talented. So, that’s about it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond