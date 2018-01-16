Johnny Cash’s Folsom Prison Concerts to Be Subject of New Documentary

Johnny Cash is one of the most legendary artists of all time, and now the iconic singer will be remembered in a new documentary, with award-winning filmmaker Thom Zimmy and producer Frank Marshall taking the helm on the new project.

“While the linear narrative of the Folsom Prison performances will anchor our film, each song in the set list will open a door into a nonlinear presentation of Cash’s emotional, musical and personal development,” Zimmy said in a statement (quote via the The Hollywood Reporter).

The still-untitled project, which is being done with the support of the Cash family and his estate, will delve into not only his music, but also his personal life, with the theme of the film centering around Cash’s famed Folsom Prison concert. Those shows became the impetus for the Man in Black’s multi-platinum At Folsom Blues album, which was recorded 50 years ago this month.

This is not the first time Cash has been memorialized in film. He was the subject of the Oscar-winning film, Walk the Line, as well as a 2008 documentary about his historic life.

Cash passed away in 2003, from complications from diabetes. The Country Music Hall of Fame member sold over 90 million albums, and had more than 80 charting singles, including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Ring of Fire” and “Daddy Sang Bass,” among others.

In a previously-unpublished interview, daughter Rosanne Cash reflected on her famous father’s life and career.

“Partly what comes to mind is how scary my dad was sometimes,” she said (quote via Rolling Stone). “He could be very dark and scary and not very good at impulse control, to put it mildly. So some of that comes up and then his essential nature as an artist – the risk-taking and the rawness and the willingness to put all of the emotion, dark or light, on the line, nothing held back. It’s just so admirable.”

A release date has not been announced.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ForJohnnyCash