John Prine at ‘Elevated Risk for a Stroke,’ Undergoing Surgery After Postponing Tour Dates

John Prine has postponed several of his summer tour dates due to an upcoming surgery, with shows affected beginning Sunday, July 28. The Prine family and Oh Boy Records announced the news on Tuesday, July 23, writing on the singer’s website that Prine is at “elevated risk for a stroke” and was advised by doctors to have heart stent surgery.

“In consultation with his doctors, John has been advised that he has an elevated risk for a stroke,” a message on the website read. “He will have surgery this week to insert a stent which will remedy the issue. He looks forward to a full and speedy recovery.”

All of the postponed dates will be rescheduled, and the July 28 show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado has already been rescheduled for Sep. 18. Other affected dates include shows in Salt Lake City, Oregon, Seattle and several shows in Canada. An Instagram post shares that Prine’s team is working on rescheduling the other postponed dates.

Previously purchased tickets will be accepted at all the postponed shows and refunds will also be available at the original point of purchase.

Prince previously canceled his appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in April to recover from a medical procedure. He has dealt with multiple health issues during his career and was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer in his neck in 1998. He underwent surgery and radiation therapy and ultimately needed speech therapy in order to perform again. In 2013, he was operated on for lung cancer and underwent surgery and physical therapy once again.

The singer-songwriter has been touring in support of his latest album, The Tree of Forgiveness, which was released in 2018. He has played multiple festivals this year including Bonnaroo and the Ravinia Festival.

See the list of Prine’s postponed tour dates below:

July 28 – Red Rocks – Morrison, CO (rescheduled for Sept. 18, 2019)

July 30 – Red Butte Gardens – Salt Lake City, UT

Aug. 2 – Oregon Zoo – Portland, OR

Aug. 4 – Woodland Park Zoo – Seattle, WA

Aug. 6 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC

Aug. 8 – Shaw Amphitheatre – Banff, AB

Aug. 9 – Jack Singer PAC Calgary, AB

Aug. 11- Edmonton Folk Festival – Edmonton, AB (rescheduled for Aug. 9, 2020)

Photo Credit: Getty / Josh Brasted