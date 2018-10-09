Why Jessie James Decker Isn’t Fazed by Mom Shaming

Jessie James Decker is mom to three kids, often posting photos of her little ones on Instagram to share with her fans. In today’s internet culture, that means running into some mom shaming from time to time, but for Decker, that negativity isn’t on her radar.

“I don’t really pay attention,” she told PopCulture.com at a party at the Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Nashville on Friday, Oct. 5. “I honestly will post and then I just don’t ever really read anything.”

Decker shared that she is in no way fazed by the opinions of others and doesn’t let them impact what she decides to post.

“I don’t really think about it,” she admitted. “I just kind of do my thing and then every now and again maybe a friend or relative will tell me that they saw it or like ‘Did you see this?’ I don’t pay attention. I honestly try to stay with my family and just be myself.”

Decker and husband Eric Decker share daughter Vivianne, 4, and sons Eric Decker II, 2, and Forrest, 6 months, and Decker revealed that she loves every part of motherhood.

“All of it’s my favorite,” she said. “I really don’t have one thing in particular.”

As for the most challenging part, Decker named balancing the many aspects of her busy life — along with being a mom, Decker is a country singer, designer and author, and will soon be heading out on tour after releasing a Christmas album.

“It is a lot,” she said, noting that her children are priority number one. “I just try to do my best and put my kids first as much as possible.”

Eric recently retired from the NFL after a career that saw him play for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, and Decker shared that she’s thrilled to have her husband home with their family on a permanent basis.

“It’s so great,” she said. “It’s so nice to have him home. We love having our routines and hanging out together and it’s been great.”

The couple welcomed baby Forrest in March of this year, and while their house is now fuller, Decker wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“It’s a little more crazy but I cannot imagine not having him,” she said, adding that time with her family “means everything” to her.

Decker further opened up about her family in her new book, Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family and Food, which also sees the South Beach Diet ambassador share her secrets to balancing her busy life, along with recipes, beauty tips and more.

The 30-year-old celebrated the book’s release with South Beach Diet at the rooftop party, explaining that she partnered with the brand for much of the same reason she wrote her book — to help others live their best lives.

“When I was younger, it was easier to stay in shape,” Decker said in a statement. “But once I had children, everything changed. That’s why I started focusing more on diet and exercise. I chose to partner with South Beach Diet because I believe in their principles. I want to help other women and men get to a place where they feel their best and most confident.”

Photo Credit: South Beach Diet