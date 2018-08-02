Jason and Brittany Aldean Selling Castle-Inspired Tennessee Mansion

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean recently announced that they had begun building their dream home, and the couple has now put their current home on the market.

Currently listed at $7.8 million, the Aldean’s property is a 120-acre estate in rural Columbia, Tennessee. Jason purchased the estate in January 2016 for $5.35 million, so the couple stands to make a substantial profit on the house. Brittany is currently expecting the pair’s second child together, with their goal to build their dream home where they can raise their family for the foreseeable future.

The main homes clocks in at 8,900 square feet, and with amenities like a wine cellar, wet bar, home gym and more, it’s a safe guess that the couple won’t have too much trouble unloading the home.

Keep reading to see more of the regal abode.

Regal inspiration

The outside of the home takes inspiration from an old castle, with gray brickwork and a turret providing a regal vibe to the country estate. Wooden accents and shutters also amp up the country charm, and colorful landscaping offers plenty of curb appeal.

Country chic

The single-family home features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms and was built in 2008. A rustic theme is evident throughout, with wooden beams and accents contrasting white walls and luxurious furniture. Plenty of plants also bring the surrounding nature indoors and add a touch of color.

Time to eat

The kitchen is also finished in wood much like the rest of the house, with stainless steel appliances contrasting with the artfully stained cabinets and storage areas. A wooden island and dining table complete the look, while plush chairs make things comfortable. The home also includes a wine cellar perfect for storing bottles for a casual evening in or a night of entertaining.

Star status

It’s only natural that Aldean would store some of his numerous accolades in his home, and one room puts them all on display with plenty of shelving for the singer’s trophies. Fans will also notice plenty of football memorabilia as well as a plaque celebrating Aldean’s album sales.

Room to relax

The master suite is finished in calming tones of gray, with glass doors opening onto a patio perfect for sipping a morning coffee along with an indoor sitting are. The master bath echoes the same hues as the bedrooms, with a simple tub and vanity offering plenty of space to get ready.

Space for Memphis

The couple welcomed son Memphis in December 2017, and the home’s photos offer a glimpse of the infant’s room, complete with his name emblazoned on the wall in light-up letters. Aldean’s older children, daughters Keeley and Kendyl, also have their own pristine spaces decorated in white and grey.

House No. 2

In addition to the main house, there’s also a separate apartment a short walk from the larger home. Fans can spot plenty of celebratory plaques Aldean has earned over the years in the rustic space, which includes hunting touches like an antler chandelier and more University of Georgia memorabilia.

By the pool

Outdoors, the family can relax by a pool and spa surrounded by stone tile, with trees and pastures surrounding the home. A stone patio offers a barbecue area and space for sitting, making entertaining a must in the spacious backyard.

Room to run

In addition to living space, the property also offers a large barn with horse stalls for avid equestrians and natural and secluded setting with a nearby creek and plenty of land for a true out-in-the-country feel. An aerial shot illustrates just how sprawling the property is, with a detached garage and gravel lot providing more than enough parking for visitors.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz