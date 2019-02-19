Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Begin Building Their ‘Dream Home’

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean announced this week that they are expecting their second child together, and the couple is also planning to expand their living space, building their “dream home” on a piece of land in Tennessee.

Brittany shared the news of the project on Wednesday, posting an Instagram photo of a bare lot down a long road surrounded by trees.

“And so our new journey begins… we’ve decided to build our dream home in Tennessee,” she shared in the caption. “Looking at the land it’s hard not to envision a place where our babies will run, laugh and play with each other for so many years to come… I can hardly wait to hear those little feet running down the halls.”

She also shared a photo of herself and Jason on her Instagram Story, with the couple standing together on the lot with construction equipment in the background behind them.

“Home sweet home,” Brittany wrote.

The couple announced Brittany’s pregnancy with a photo of their son, Memphis, wearing a onesie that read “Big Brother.”

“Sup everybody……. guess who is gonna be a BIG brother!” Jason wrote on Instagram. “#thisdude #aldeanpartyof6.”

Brittany shared the same photo on her own account, writing, “Here we go again!”

Jason and Brittany married in 2015 and welcomed Memphis in December 2017. Jason is also dad to two daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from a previous marriage.

In April, Brittany opened up to People about her journey to becoming a mom, sharing that she and Jason utilized in vitro fertilization and even considered surrogacy.

“The IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was just such a roller coaster and so difficult,” she recalled. “It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day.”

The 31-year-old added that Memphis was the couple’s last embryo.

“I was considering a surrogate,” she revealed. “We were thinking about all the options, which is sad because you want to be able to carry your own child, but then you’re thinking, ‘What’s wrong with me? Why can’t I? Why is it not implanting? I don’t understand.’”

Brittany also shared that the couple planned to continue to expand their family after welcoming Memphis.

“We want probably just one more, because [Jason] has two children already, and then we had [Memphis], so I feel like four is a lot,” she said. “But I want to try again, just so that Memphis has a friend that’s close to his age.”

