Jason Aldean Tributes Wife Brittany for Mother's Day

✖

Jason Aldean made sure to celebrate the mothers in his life on Mother's Day on Sunday, using Instagram to share a post paying tribute to his wife, Brittany Aldean, his mom, Debbie Wood, and his stepmom, Vivian Williams. The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer began his photo tribute with a photo of himself and Brittany with their two kids, Memphis and Navy, as well as Jason's two daughters from his previous marriage, Keeley and Kendyl, standing on the porch of their Florida beach house during the surprise prom the family threw for Keeley last weekend.

The second photo Jason shared was of himself and Wood, and his third photo was a snap of Williams and Jason's dad, Barry Williams, with Memphis and Navy. "Happy Mother’s Day to these 3 beautiful mama’s," Jason wrote. "I love all u guys and have been so blessed to have you in my life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 10, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

On her own page, Brittany shared two photos of herself kissing her kids outside in the sunshine, pink and white roses in her hand. "My babies, my world!!" she wrote. "HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to all the women that make the world go round! To the mamas, step mamas, women trying to become mamas, fur mamas, aunts, sisters, nannies and all of you that make up the village! You are all ROCKSTARS."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on May 10, 2020 at 4:19pm PDT

Jason and Brittany married in 2015 and welcomed Memphis in December 2017 before Navy followed in February 2019, and Brittany has been open about their struggle to conceive. "It was the longest process,” Brittany said on an episode of the Babes and Babies podcast after Memphis' birth. "It was such a roller coaster." "The IVF was probably harder than the actual pregnancy, for me, because it was just such a roller coaster and so difficult," she explained. "It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day."

"We would do a transfer, which is basically where they would implant an embryo, and then it wouldn’t take. So for a 10-day period, [you] think, 'Oh, I think I might be pregnant,'" she continued. "They give you a blood test at the end of the 10-day period and you’re not. So in your mind, it’s almost as though you’ve had a little bit of a miscarriage, because you expect to be pregnant and then you’re not. And that happened to us multiple times. So then when we finally ended up getting pregnant, it was the most exciting thing ever because we had tried for so long."