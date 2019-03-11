Jason Aldean’s Sister, Kasi Williams, Engaged to Singer Chuck Wicks

Jason Aldean’s sister, Kasi Williams, is engaged to singer and radio host Chuck Wicks! Wicks shared the video of him popping the question on social media. The two got engaged outdoors in the snow, while vacationing in picturesque Alberta, Canada.

Although we can’t hear the words Wicks used to propose, the video shows him getting down on one knee, while an elated Williams looks on.

“About last night….. I lOVE YOU @kasirosa [heart emoji],” Wicks wrote alongside the video. “We could hear a pin drop in that woods. Nothing but us and the snow falling. It was absolutely perfect. Even if the camera stand I got just for this moment was having some issues. Lol. I’ve waited forever for you and now I will forever be yours.”

Williams also shared the tender moment on Instagram, saying, “My person—my FOREVER. You make me so happy beyond my wildest dreams @chuckwicks. I love you!” along with the hashtag #pinchmeimdreaming.

No word yet when the couple will tie the knot, but we have a good idea who might be the wedding singer! Although Aldean has yet to publicly comment on the upcoming nuptials of his younger sister, the siblings are likely still close, with Rosa posting several photos of herself with her big brother, including a recent one of them as children, in honor of Aldean’s 42nd birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my #1 big Bro (who happens to be my only one ) ….so you win by default @jasonaldean,” Williams posted on Instagram. “BUT you really are da best! Love u!”

The Aldeans clearly spend a lot of time with Wicks and Williams, including a recent cooking class they enjoyed together at Sur La Table in Nashville.

We also have a good idea who could be a ring bearer and flower girl, since Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are proud parents to 1-year-old son Memphis and newborn daughter, Navy Rome.

Wicks released two full-length albums – Starting Now in 2008, followed by Turning Point in 2016. He has charted four singles, including “Stealing Cinderella” in 2007, which became a Top 5 hit. His latest single, “Better Than Flowers,” is from an upcoming new album. Wicks also serves as a radio host for the Ty Bentli Show. According to Wicks’ latest social media posts, he is still performing regularly, including a recent show in Florida.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt