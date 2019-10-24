Jason Aldean on Sharing His Children on Social Media: ‘It’s Tricky for Me’

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, delight millions of fans by sharing photos of their children, Memphis and Navy, on social media. The couple frequently post cute videos and pictures of their son and daughter’s antics, but Aldean admits the idea of sharing those moments still makes him a little uncomfortable.

“It’s tricky for me,” Aldean admitted to PopCulture.com and other media. “Just simply for the fact that I just know how hateful people can be on there. For me, it’s a little tricky. And with the younger ones, they’re not old enough to read stuff that gets said on there or whatever. We’re careful a lot of times if we’re out somewhere, what we post while we’re out. A lot of times we’ll wait until we leave and then post.

“It’s something that you’re thinking about,” he continued. “On one hand, we’ve got a lot of fans out there who love seeing that stuff, love watching these kids grow up. It’s coming from a good place, you know what I mean? There’s part of it that I think is that, and I think the good part of it outweighs the bad.”

The “We Back” singer also has two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage, and he is just as vigilant, if not more, with what he shares about them.

“With my older two, I make sure they’re private,” Aldean said. “They don’t just have an open deal. I don’t tag them in pictures and stuff. I’ll put pictures of them, but I won’t tag them just so people may not know exactly which one they are. Just because they’re old enough to read that stuff. It’s just one of those things that I feel like anymore when it comes to social media, people get so invested in it.

‘You kind of live through this phone and what people are saying when it really doesn’t matter,” he added. “I just think they’re a little too young to deal with a lot of the negativity that comes along with that sometimes. The younger ones are too young to even know what’s going on, really, but I think people like to see them growing up. It’s cool. It took me awhile to warm up to it, but it’s all right.”

