Jason Aldean Shares Process Behind Florida Georgia Line Collaboration

Florida Georgia Line‘s upcoming album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, will be released on Feb. 15, and the country duo’s fourth studio effort is set to include multiple collaborations, including one with fellow genre mainstay Jason Aldean.

The track is called “Can’t Hide Red,” and Aldean told reporters at a recent number one party in Nashville that he was excited to get into the studio with FGL members Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard to see how the duo recorded.

“Working with other artists is always cool ’cause I get to go in the studio, and I know how I record in the studio, but going in with somebody else, it’s interesting to see how they work and things they do,” Aldean shared. “Obviously, the way they record is way different than the way I do it, but it’s great. It was fun. The song was cool and I got a chance to record with my buddies.”

The Georgia native added that he hopes the trio get the chance to perform the song together, though he isn’t sure what FGL has planned for the track.

“It was fun, and I’m hoping we get a chance to at some point maybe perform it together on a show or something down the line somewhere, but the song, it’s just a fun kind of uptempo thing that I think people dig it,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s gonna be a single or what their plan is for it or whatever, but I hope it is ’cause I think it’s pretty cool.

Aldean shared that Kelley and Hubbard reached out to him to ask if he would be a part of the project, posing the question with a simple text message.

“They just sent it to me,” he recalled. “I mean, I’m in touch with those guys a lot, but they’ll send me songs for my record. If they know we’re going to the studio, they’ll send stuff, and this is just one they sent me. They asked if I wanted to jump on their record and do it, so I mean, it was just a text message.”

Aldean and Florida Georgia Line have worked together before, as Kelley and Hubbard helped pen Aldean’s singles “Burnin’ It Down,” “Lights Come On” and “You Make It Easy.”

Kelley and Hubbard co-wrote “Can’t Hide Red” with Rob Hatch, James McNair and Ben Stennis. Along with that song, the duo’s upcoming album also includes a collaboration with another famous Jason, Jason DeRulo, though there aren’t many details about the song out in public yet — fans will just have to wait to hear it when the album drops on Feb. 15.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond