Jason Aldean Promises to ‘Change Things up’ on Ride All Night Tour

Jason Aldean has consistently sold out some of the largest venues across the country on his various tours, but he is still finding ways to make things new and fresh, both for him and his band, as well as for the fans. As the Georgia native gets ready to kick off his Ride All Night Tour, he promises there will be plenty of things he will be trying for the very first time.

“I’m always excited for the tour, to change things up” Aldean told ABC News. “We get like a new design for the stage, and get to go out with new stuff. It’s like Christmas morning for us, you know.”

“We get to walk out, we’ve got new lighting, new stuff,” he continued. “It’s fun. You know, it’s like being on a playground for us. And it makes the shows fun. I doesn’t feel like we’re doing the same thing we did last year.”

The tour name comes from a song on his latest Rearview Town project, a title that he liked, even if he didn’t completely understand it.

“‘Ride All Night’ is one of the songs on the record. I don’t even really know what the hell it means,” Aldean said with a laugh. “It’s just a cool name for the tour.”

“We don’t have a new album out,” he continued. “So when it came to the name of the tour, it wasn’t like we had a new album to launch. So it was just like, ‘All right, what are some of the song titles?’… But it just sounded like, ‘All right, that’s a cool name for a tour.’”

Aldean previously gave fans a sneak peek of his upcoming stage on social media.

The reigning ACM Artist of the Decade will be joined on the road by two of his favorite artists: Kane Brown and Carly Pearce.

“Kane was out with us a couple years ago, and I just kind of hit it off with him,” explained Aldean. “He’s kind of become my little brother almost, and so when I go on tour, I mean, I wanna be out there with guys that I like hanging out with, and it doesn’t hurt that Kane’s on fire right now. I mean, he’s hot as it gets, so I’m just excited to have him back out. I’m excited to see his show, but also just to kind of have a buddy out there on tour with us for the year.”

“Carly, I think it’s great to have a female out on the show just to kind of change it up a little bit,” he continued. “We had Lauren Alaina out last year, and I thought that worked out really well, so Carly, coming off a big year, she’s doing really well, so I think it’s gonna be fun.”

