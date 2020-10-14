Jason Aldean Is Officially Working on His 10th Studio Album

✖

Jason Aldean is back in the studio! On Tuesday, the country star used Instagram to give his fans an update on new music, posting a smiling selfie he snapped in the recording booth, headphones on as he stood in front of a microphone ready to record.

"Back in the studio today working on album 10!" he wrote. Aldean's fans were thrilled to hear the news, sharing their excitement in the singer's comments. "Heck yea bring it on," shared one. Another comment read, "Crank it out! Just when I think you’ve out done yourself. U kill it with another bomb album." One fan had a very specific request, writing, "need another duet with luke bryan about deer beer or whatever i cant wait for this album this is what we all need right now new music."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 13, 2020 at 8:23am PDT

No details have yet been announced about Aldean's new album. His most recent release was his 2019 album, 9, which includes the singles "We Back" and "Got What I Got," the latter of which is currently in the Top 5 at country radio. The music video for "Got What I Got" features Aldean's wife, Brittany, and their kids, and was filmed at their beach house in Florida, where they spent the first few months of quarantine.

"The downtime at home with the family has been awesome," the singer previously told PopCulture.com via email. "We've never had this much time together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Apr 16, 2020 at 2:46pm PDT

The Georgia native was scheduled to have been on the road this year through September on his We Back Tour, but the trek was paused in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I miss seeing our band and crew every day - playing baseball and basketball together before taking the stage," Aldean said. "And of course the fans. I know everyone's going through a lot of hard stuff right now. It would be way better to have a show to just forget everything going on and hang for a night." While the 43-year-old has participated in multiple virtual performances during quarantine, he noted that "nothing compares to being on stage right there with your fans" and shared that "the guys and I have never been more ready to get back out there and turn it up."