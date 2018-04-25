Jason Aldean’s Daughters Are ‘Really Good’ With Baby Brother, Memphis

Jason Aldean is incredibly proud of his daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, and not just because they are his kids. The Georgia native says both girls, who are from his first marriage, have adapted well to the addition of his infant son, Memphis, his first child with his current wife, Brittany.

“They’ve been really good with him, you know, both of them—but especially Kendyl,” Aldean said (quote via Nash Country Daily). “She’s ten, and she’s the one who wants to really help out a lot — feed him, burp him and change him. She sits there on the couch with him and watches TV and hangs out with him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keeley, 15, might not spend as much time with Memphis as her little sister, but Aldean is equally proud of her for an entirely different reason.

“She’s a teenager, and she likes to hang out in her room and listen to music and talk on the phone or do whatever she’s doing, and so she’ll come down and hang for a little bit and then she’s back up there,” Aldean added. “I’ll hear her up there playing some music. She’s started learning to play guitar, so she’ll be up in her room, you know, doing that kind of stuff, but, yeah, they’re tight with him, which is cool.”

Memphis is a special blessing to the Aldeans, who recently revealed they used IVF to conceive their son, and were about ready to give up when they found out Brittany was pregnant.

“We tried for a year and a half,” Brittany shared as part of the Babes and Babies podcast. “We had to do in vitro, so it was the longest process. It was such a roller coaster, and I ended up, through it all, having endometriosis. After a year and a half of trying, they’re finally like, ‘We think you might have endometriosis.’ I’m like, ‘After all that, are you kidding me?’ And so then I had to go and have a procedure done called a laparascopy, which is basically where they go in and they check for endometriosis, or any cysts or anything. And, I had Stage 2 out of Stage 4. So they got rid of that, and then I ended up getting pregnant.”

The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year just earned his fourth consecutive No. 1 album with his recent Rearview Town. Purchase the record on Amazon and iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/jasonaldean