Jason and Brittany Aldean Were a ‘House Divided’ at College Football Championships

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, may agree on lots of things, but it seems football isn’t one of them.

The couple had a bit of a rivalry on Monday night as they journeyed to Atlanta to attend the College Football National Championship, with Brittany rooting for her alma mater, the University of Alabama, and Jason rooting for the University of Georgia, as he hails from the state.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brittany and Jason often post about their rivalry on Instagram, and Monday was no exception, with the pair sharing snaps from the game. First, however, they both shared a shot of newborn son Memphis from a photo shoot, with the newborn sleeping in a basket and flanked by Alabama and Georgia football helmets.

“Bring Daddy some good luck tonite!” Jason wrote. “Its ur first National Championship game and u look better in red and black!!”

Brittany implored her son to bring his mom luck instead.

Once at the game, the pair were seated on the Georgia sideline, with Brittany calling her husband the “Happiest man in the world right now.”

Ultimately, Alabama claimed the victory in a nail-biter of a game, but Jason previously told Sirius XM’s The Highway that the couple’s rivalry is all in good fun.

“It’s kind of a fun little rivalry,” he said, via Taste of Country. “We don’t take it too seriously.”

“Neither one of us rubs it in each other’s face,” he added. “Honestly, last year when Alabama played Clemson, I actually got tickets and took her to the game, because I knew she wanted to go, and I was pulling for ‘Bama. I was hoping they would win.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean