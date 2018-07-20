Jason Aldean Announces 3rd Annual Concert For the Kids Charity Event

Jason Aldean has announced his third annual Concert for the Kids, with the charity event set to take place in the singer’s hometown of Macon, Georgia.

The concert will be held at the Macon Coliseum on Thursday, September 6, and will include performances from Aldean and opener Lauren Alaina.

The performance will benefit the city’s Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, which is the area’s sole dedicated pediatric facility.

“There are a lot of reasons I love doing what I do, but being able to give back to these kids and their families is definitely really important to me,” Aldean said in a press release, via Sounds Like Nashville. “We’ve been able to help support the build of an entirely new facility, so I’m looking forward to seeing how the community shows up for the hospital this year and what we can do to keep helping the people there.”

The past two events have helped raise over $1.2 million.

“We are so grateful to Jason and his entire team,” said Ellen Terrell, Chief Development Officer at Navicent Health. “This will be the third year he has done a concert benefiting the sick and injured kids cared for at the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital. We just can’t thank him enough.”

Tickets for the show will be available July 27 at 10 a.m. CT on jasonaldean.com.

Aldean is currently on his High Noon Neon Tour with Alaina and Luke Combs. Their next show is in Atlanta, Georgia at SunTrust Park on July 21. For one night only, the musicians will be joined by Hootie and the Blowfish, Darius Rucker’s former band, which is reuniting for one night.

“I have no idea. I’ll be honest with you…” Aldean told ABC Radio of managing to convince the band to reunite. “Darius and I have been friends for a long time, and he’s one of my favorite guys in town.”

“I knew those guys got back together and would play a show or a couple shows a year, do like benefits and stuff…” he continued. “I was just like, ‘Man, maybe it’s not that far-fetched. We can throw it [out there].’ I mean, those guys were the biggest band in the world in the nineties.”

“I can’t wait,” the 41-year-old concluded. “Getting a chance to play the Atlanta Braves Stadium… is gonna be one of the highlights of my career… I’m glad those guys are getting to come out and be a part of it… It’s gonna be a special night.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin