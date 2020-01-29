Jason Aldean Is Always ‘Ready to Get Started’ When on the Road (Exclusive)

We already know Jason Aldean likes to have a beer or two before he performs. Before he takes the stage on his upcoming We Back Tour, fans will listen to Riley Green and Morgan Wallen, each building up the anticipation for the star of the show. Aldean might enjoy watching them perform from side stage as well, while enjoying his final moments of relaxation, but mostly he’s just counting the minutes until it’s his turn to perform.

“For me, I get a little antsy, just pace around a little bit,” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “Once it’s showtime, I’m straight to get on stage and go. The sitting around backstage, waiting on all the cues and all the stuff that you get going. It’s like, ‘All right we’re on stage; I’ve got my guitar, let’s go.’ I’m ready to get it rolling. I wouldn’t say nervous, as much as just anticipation. I’m’s just ready to get started.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Georgia native waits with eagerness all day for that block of time that he gets to sing in front of his fans.

“Once we’re out there, that’s what we waited all day to do,” Aldean acknowledged. “Once the curtain drops, it’s business as usual. We spend all day waiting on that hour and a half, two hours that we get to be on stage. Once that’s finally there, that’s the whole reason we’re in town. That’s the whole reason we’re been waiting all day, for that moment. Once we get out there and get started, it’s great.”

Aldean likes to imbibe a bit before the show, with a little more as a post-show celebration following the final song.

“Usually, before the show, we like to go in, unwind,” Aldean admitted. “I get in there with my band a little bit, create some music, listen a little bit and if I want to have a couple beers, I’ll have a couple Coronas. Obviously, we wait until after the show if we really want a cut loose. Wait until we’re done working. That’s when everybody gets in there and cuts loose for the night, a little bit. Corona’s definitely a big part of that.”

Aldean’s We Back Tour kicks off on Jan. 30 in Columbia, South Carolina. All of his upcoming shows can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Becker